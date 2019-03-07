In honor of musician and singer Pink coming to the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City March 23, the Town of Pink in Pottawatomie County is declaring Thursday March 14 "Pink Day."

Currently the Chesapeake Energy Arena is planning on bringing cupcakes from Pinkitzel and people can attend a lunch at the Pink Senior Center.

There will be drawings for concert tickets and T-shirt giveaways. At about 1 p.m. the town will plant three trees.

Details for the event are still being finalized but the Chesapeake Energy Arena is working to get the word out.

Watch for updates.