Tickets are now on sale for the annual Davenport Chamber of Commerce banquet that will be held Monday evening, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Matt Pinnell, newly-elected lieutenant governor of Oklahoma, will be featured speaker at the banquet that will be held in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church on the west edge of town. Pinnell, whose duties include coordinating the work of the state Tourism Department, is also a big booster and promoter of Route 66.

Tickets are on sale at various business locations in town, including Central Okla. Telephone Co., Vintage Rose Floral, City Hall and The New Era, as well as from individual members.

Winner of the annual $2,000 college scholarship will also be announced at the banquet and all DHS seniors submitting applications will be recognized. The scholarship is co-sponsored by the chamber and Central Okla. Telephone Co. each year. In addition to the winner being recognized, all other applicants will receive a cash award of $250 from the chamber.

The Outstanding Citizen Award will be presented to a worthy citizen in appreciation for their support and volunteerism in the community.

The chamber will also recognize Davenport elementary students who enter the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful art poster contest, with winners in each class being announced at the banquet. The posters will be on display in the banquet hall.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Mrs. Lorraine Jenkins, Davenport elementary teacher, and her son, T. J. Jenkins, an elementary student.

Serving as officers for Davenport Chamber this year are Carol Ward, president; Katen Bailey, vice-president; and Steve Guest, secretary-treasurer. Chris Hodge is past president.