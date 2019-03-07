Funeral services for Carol Ann Boyd will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Kirby officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

The daughter of the late John Willard Faulkner and Margie Nell (Trent) Faulkner, Carol born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Ardmore and passed away on March 5, 2019, at her Lone Grove residence.

She and Paul Boyd were married Sept. 9, 1970, in Gainesville, Texas.

An Ardmore resident all of her life, Carol treasured her time spent with her family and her grandkids. She enjoyed going to the lake and camping with her whole family. Carol was a homemaker and will be missed by everyone.

She is survived by her husband Paul of the home; daughters Virginia Finley and husband John, Paula Boyd and Margie Paschall and husband Chad; brothers Kelvin Faulkner and Johnny Faulkner; eight grandchildren: Jenifer Scheuerman, James Finley, Mitchell Finley, Taylor Boyd, Kimberly Boyd, Ty Whitson, Jordan Boyd and Willow McClendon; and other extended family members. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Houston Charles Faulkner, Marvin Leon “Pee Wee” Faulkner and George Faulkner.

Pallbearers will be: Chris Faulkner, John Faulkner, Thomas Wyatt, Jason Faulkner, Tylor Smith and Ricky Dobbs. Honorary bearers will be: Ty Whitson, James Finley, John Finley, Chad Paschall and Mitchell Finley.

Services are under the direction of the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.

