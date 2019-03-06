After starting the season with a big road victory against Lawton on Friday, the Ardmore Lady Tigers opened the home portion of the schedule against the Noble Lady Bears on Tuesday.

After starting the season with a big road victory against Lawton on Friday, the Ardmore Lady Tigers opened the home portion of the schedule against the Noble Lady Bears on Tuesday.

A slow start doomed the Lady Tigers as they fell 3-0 at Noble Stadium

After facing the Lady Bears in a preseason game, head coach David Massuere and the Lady Tigers knew what to expect from their opponent.

“They (Noble) are a very talented offensive soccer team, and we kind of came out knowing that,” Massuere said. “We came out on our heels, we were more equipped to deal with their pressure tonight but we came out almost looking scared. Once we realized we could play with these girls, it was all about confidence. I think our back four knew about their number four (Sami Allen), we came out a little scared, but once they started communicating things changed.”

The Lady Bears got things started quickly when defensemen Mykaila King put one in the back of the net less than a minute into the game.

Not to long after, the Lady Bears offensive pressure again netted a goal, this time by Sami Allen at the 35:40 mark in the first half.

After battling back and forth in the midfield, the Lady Bears Autumn Coalgate scored the third goal for her teammate the 27:13 mark in the first half.

The first half ended with the lady Bears notching 11 total shots with six on goal, while the Lady Tigers finished with four.

The second half started similar to the first with the Lady Bears putting pressure on the back third for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Kaitlyn Moore stopped all eight shots on goal in the second half for the Lady Tigers.

The best scoring

opportunity for the Lady Tigers came with 18-minutes left in the second half on their first corner kick attempt of the game. Marlin Silva laid a ball perfectly into the box, but the shot attempt was blocked by the Lady Bears.

Less than two minutes later, the Lady Tigers had a their second best scoring chance of the game as senior forward Ashley Monterrosa placed a through ball to Reegan Lewis that was stopped just before the junior forward reached the 18-yard box.

The Lady Tigers finished with six total shots and two on goal.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Friday when they take on Lawton Ike at 5:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium.