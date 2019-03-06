WED. 03.06

Ash Wednesday Observance

Officiants from St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host an Imposition of Ashes to mark Ash Wednesday, at the church at 8:30 a.m., Noon and 6 p.m., at the church located at 555 East Third, Grove.

Officiants will also be at the corner of Third and Main from 1 to 3 p.m., on the same day.

For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Job fair in Grove

Express Employment will host a Job Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

THU. 03.07

Spring in to Foster Care

Spring into Foster care, a seed planting activity and foster care information session, will be presented from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at the Grove Public Library.

The session is presented by officials with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

Anime Club at Grove Public Library

The Anime Club, designed for teens who love anime, manga and cosplay, will take place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at the Grove Public Library.

The gathering happens every first Thursday.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 5 to 28, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

THU. 03.07 to 03.10

22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show

Preparations are underway for the 22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show set for Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main (Highway 59) in Grove.

New hours will debut at the show. The annual VIP night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and items from various other vendors and an array of food items, will kick off the event on Thursday night from 5 to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 8, will be free for military and those 65 and older. The cost for the VIP night is $15 per person.

To participate in this year’s show as a vendor, persons interested may contact Kimberly Dry at 918-786-2289 or kim@glaok.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Cranke, executive director, at 918-786-2289 or jay@glaok.com. For general information about the show, persons interested may visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

FRI. 03.08

Hughes to host book signing

Local author Marty Hughes will host a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, at the Hott Box Cafe on Highway 59.

Hughes will sign copies of his devotional book Crossing Honey Creek, as well as his two contemporary romance novels Blue Rooftops and Azure Waters, and Safe In His Arms.

In addition to writing, Hughes is the pastor of Grace Harbor Church, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may call/text 918-814-9222. The Hott Box Cafe is located at 2151 U.S. Highway 59, Grove.

SAT. 03.09

Monthly Community Sing

Volunteers at Grove Assembly of God the monthly gospel sing, at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the church, 29080 South 637 Road (east Highway 10), Grove.

The event will include a mix of gospel and contemporary music. Singers/groups are encouraged to take part. This month's featured singers include Becky Lercher from Gainsville, Missouri.

A love offering will be received. Nursery care is available.

For more information, persons interested may call Bud Keith at 417-775-4121 or Pastor Tony Wisdom at 918-344-0619.

SUN. 03.10

Outreach ministries open in Jay

The New Life Outreach in Jay is now open for church services at 2 p.m., on Sundays.

The facility, at 307 South Eighth Street, next to Nana's Cafe, is an outreach of NewSong Church in rural Grove.

The facility will host a drug and alcohol treatment program, a food bank, a First Nations Outreach and Sunday services.

For more information, persons interested may contact Tom Van Hoose at 918-801-6729 or Tara McCurley at 918-837-1550.

Beauty and the Beast

A final performance of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, postponed from Sunday, March 3, will take place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Performing Arts Center.

All tickets from the March 3 performance will be honored during this show.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2019beautybeast. Tickets will be sold prior to each performance, cash or check only, at the PAC Box office. The box office opens at least one hour prior to the show.

Participants are encouraged to buy tickets online for ease and to reduce congestion at the box office.

FRI. 03.15

Spring Health Care Conference

The Ottawa County Spring Health Care and Caregiver Medicare part D conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the First Christian Church in Miami.

The event combines the Lions Club health screening, diabetic event and the Medicare Part D education all together with the Care Giver Conference.

It will include several speakers and educational booths. For more information, persons interested may contact Beath Marsh at 918-964-0439.

TUE. 03.26 to 05.07

Parenting Love & Logic

A course of Parenting - the Love and Logic Way will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, March 26, April 2, 9, 23, 30 and May 7, at Southside Church of Christ in Jay.

The course helps put the "fun" back in parenting and grandparenting by helping adults learn to raise "responsible children the Love & Logic Way."

The free workshop is open to the public. Childcare is available upon request. Persons interested may register online by emailing richardsoncraig957@gmail.com or call 479-530-3893.

Southside Church of Christ is located at 1506 South Main (Highway 59 South), in Jay.

FRI. 04.26 to 04.28

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

FRI. 05.31 to 06.01

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

ONGOING

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Jay Community Chapel, Seventh and Krause, Jay is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the third Tuesday and Wednesday. It covers the entire Jay School District. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4334 or 918-253-7447 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

City of Jay

Officials with the City of Jay will test tornado sirens at noon on the first Wednesday of every month.

Jay Fire Department

Officials with the City of Jay offers Jay Fire Department memberships for anyone living outside Jay city limits and needing one for home insurance purposes.

The cost is $50 a year and is based upon a schedule. For more information, or to purchase a membership, persons interested may contact the Jay city clerk at 918-253-4148 or Jay City Hall at 918-253-4307.

AA and NA Meetings in Colcord

Struggling with addiction? Nothing works? Try a God centered solution Colcord Sunday evening Recovery meets 5 p.m. at the East (back) entrance, Colcord First Baptist Church. Colcord Tuesday night Alcoholics Anonymous, First Baptist Church basement at 7 p.m.

Open meeting. All beliefs and denominations welcome. Colcord Friday night Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., 538 East Main, Colcord, basement entrance.

NA Meetings in Jay

The Last Chance Group, which helps those dealing with narcotics addiction, meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays every week.

Meetings take place in the Jay Senior Citizens Center at 816 South Main Street in Jay. For more information, persons interested may contact Jesse Stroud at 918-964-0609.

Talbot Library & Museum House

Talbot Library & Museum House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday located at 500 South Colcord Avenue. Closed holidays. For more information or group tours, persons interested may call 918-326-4532.

Free Eye Exam of Glasses

The Jay Lions Club offers free eye exam or glasses. To qualify, a person must be income eligible and carry no insurance. For more information, persons interested may call Kay Pickup or Sarah Foreman at 918-253-8542 for an application.

Addiction Support Group

Red Willow Counseling Services and Calvary Baptist Church are sponsoring an “Addictions Support Group” at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday. The group meets at Calvary Baptist Church, 7727 Cedar Drive in West Siloam Springs.

The group is open to recovering addicts and their families. Calvary Baptist Church is located on Old Highway 33 (Cedar Drive), between White Oak Road and Moseley School Road, in West Siloam Springs. For more information, persons interested may contact Calvary Baptist Church at 918-422-5922 or calvary000@centurytel.net.

Faith Mission Church Mission

The Faith Mission Church mission is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. It offers free clothes, shoes, coats and toys. Donations are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings

Narcotic Anonymous Meetings take place at noon on Monday, 7 p.m., on Tuesday, noon on Thursday, and 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Jay Senior Center, 816 South Main, Jay. For more information, persons interested may call 918-521-8914.