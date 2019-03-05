The Grove City Council will vote on Tuesday, March 5 whether to amend several ordinances addressing minors in possession of tobacco.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Grove Community Center, Room 5.

The ordinances deal with the use of tobacco products on school property and possession of tobacco products by minors.

The proposed ordinances discourage the use of tobacco by 18-year-old students on school property by issuing citation and increasing the fines for repeated offenses.

The council will also vote on a Sales Tax Incentive Agreement with Stacy Crain, who is the owner of Fired Up at Grand Lake, a new Grove business.

The Sales Tax Incentive Policy is to encourage existing downtown retail businesses to expand their operations. Crain opened Fired Up on Grand Lake on March 1.

An agreement with the city of Jay will be voted on allowing the Jay Police Department to house prisoners at the Grove Police Department.

The agreement calls for the city of Jay to reimburse the city of Grove for all costs related to medication and medical attention while at the Grove jail. A $30 per diem rate will be charged per day per prisoner, city documents state.

The council will select a consultant to prepare a Comprehensive Plan for city.

The city received two proposals, the Institute for Building Technology and Safety and Crafton and Tull. After interviewing both firms, the city is expected to approve the bid from the Institute for Building Technology and Safety, according to city documents.

In other business, the council will discuss painting the Grove Civic Center. The council received two bids which were considered non-responsible and it was recommended bids for labor and materials and the colors for the building’s exterior be rebid, city documents state.

The council is expected to approve a resolution amending the Convention Tourism Bureau budget which results in no change and set April 15 to 20 as Annual Spring Clean Up week.