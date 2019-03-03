Passion lights up Stacy Crain's eyes as she talks about her new venture.

Her enthusiasm says it all. She's "fired up" to start her business "Fired Up Grand Lake."

The paint-your-own pottery facility opens officially on Friday, March 1, in downtown Grove.

Part of the Grove Springs Cultural District, Crain's business will offer paint-your-own pottery, nostalgic candy and Grand Lake souvenirs.

It's located in the former Redemption Implements, at 27 West Third, in a building renovated by designer Reid Smith.

Crain said her idea for the business grew out of her own love for paint-your-own pottery.

She said each year, since her son began school, she's taken him to make a hand-print plate. Those plates, painted to be like sunflowers, line her kitchen at home.

"It's something we've done for years," Crain said. "It's fun making memories, and [the painting] is relaxing to me."

In addition to those plates, Crain began by painting holiday decor, as well as crosses.

"I don't have a particular favorite, I just enjoy [painting]," she said with a smile.

Crain is married to Donnie Crain, president of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. The couple moved to Grove with their son, Collin, in 2017.

Crain said the family began discussing ideas for stores, which could enhance the downtown area in Grove.

From those discussions, Fired Up Grand Lake was born.

"[We] always wanted to do something for ourselves," Crain said. "When we moved her, I began thinking Grove needed some more businesses like this.

"I wanted to give people in town, and the surrounding area another opportunity to do something beyond going to the lake

"[This is] something you can do here, without having to drive elsewhere."

In her first weekend of business, Crain will host a grand opening on 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, as well as the "First Friday Wine Share" set for 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The business is painted in bright blue - for the lake - and vibrant purple, which Crain said, represents her hometown school colors of purple and white.

A bunny on the wall, with purple ribbon, represents the Lonoke (Arkansas) Jackrabbits.

"I just want people to walk in and feel happiness and cheer," Crain said. "I want this to bring back memories of childhood.

"It's also a chance to come, paint and enjoy some family time with your children or grandchildren, making memories. This is something you can keep forever."

About the business

Ceramics available for painting range from cups and saucers to holiday decor.

An assortment of "party animals" as Crain calls them, are available for children to paint during birthday parties or outings with a family member.

Ceramics range in price from $10 to $65 (before tax). The cost of the piece includes three paint colors, a glaze and the firing process. Additional paint colors may be added for $1 each.

Crain said people drop in to paint without appointments during normal hours - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Groups or private parties may book during those times, or during after hours by appointment.

Once painted, the pieces are left for Crain to add glaze and to fire them in her kiln. She said the firing time takes up to a week and half. For those not local, Crain will offer a shipping option.

Outside of the ceramic art, Crain is also offering an assortment of nostalgic candy including root beer barrels, taffy and wax bottle candy. Candy is available for purchase for $12.50 a pound or $6.25 for a half pound bag.

The candy assortment also includes a small variety of sugar-free treats.

Additionally, Crain is offering an assortment of Grand Lake souvenirs and Grand Lake t-shirts. Those range in price from $10 to $22.

"I just want this to be a fun, relaxing place for families," Crain said.

If You Go

The First Friday Wine Share takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Fired Up Grand Lake, 27 West Third, Grove.

Participants are asked to bring the bottle of wine that "is pretty hot" for them. Singles may bring a bottle every other month, couples are asked to bring one per month. Participants are also asked to bring their own wine glass and a "spicy" appetizer to share.

For more information about the wine share, persons interested may contact Teresa Poindexter at 918-964-9799 or TeresaPoindexter@Remax.net, or call 918-786-9888.