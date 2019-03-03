Connie Wright, MS, LPC, of Shawnee, earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist (RPT) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy (APT), according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby.

Wright is a Licensed Professional Counselor.

To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.

Play therapy continues to gain popularity as an effective modality by which licensed mental health professionals, school counselors, and school psychologists use play therapy theories and techniques in developmentally appropriate ways to better communicate with and help clients, especially children.