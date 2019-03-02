Life has a funny way of letting things that are months away sneak up on you.

It seems like just last week that Sports Editor Adam Ewing and I were mapping out the high school football schedule. We had big plans for this year's Best of Preps event on May 6 at FireLake Arena.

Now, we are seven days from the end of basketball season and only eight weeks from the big event.

Don't blink or you'll miss it.

We are excited to have so many sponsors back for a third year. Patriot CDJR in Chandler is giving away a brand new Jeep Renegade to the Student of the Year for the second year. They make an incredible investment in this event and the student-athletes in our area every year. They make many great things happen with their support.

Shawnee Milling, Georg Fischer Central Plastics, Belfair of Shawnee, Buffalo Wild Wings, Angelic Home Hospice, Amy Price Shelter Insurance, Bar S Foods, Sen. Ron Sharp, Sparks Heat and Air and Performance Course are all back as sponsors.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services is back as a major sponsor in both the Student of the Year category and Swimmers of the Year.

Vyve Broadband is the new Male and Female Athlete of the Year award and scholarship sponsor.

The Shawnee Mall is even sponsoring the Cross Country runners of the year and we are still wrapping up a few other new sponsors.

Obviously, the sponsors who do everything from hosting the event, to sponsoring awards, to helping judge the Student of the Year contest is the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. From the Grand Resort and Casino hosting VIP guest Bryant "Big Country" Reeves, to the Arena staff making sure the event is first class to Dr. Linda Capps helping judge our contest, the tribe does everything possible to help us put on a great event every year.

We have two more months to get ready. A lot of the nominations are finished and winners are being selected. If you are a high school athlete who is nominated in a category, you will receive a Best of Preps nominee envelope with a letter inside explaining the details of what you are nominated for and how to collect your free event ticket.

This year's event will be bigger and better than ever. We have Big Country coming as a VIP guest, we have kicked off a monthly magazine to support the event and April's magazine will also be the program for the event.

This is an exciting time as we start tying up all of the loose ends. It doesn't seem like 10 months since the 2nd Best of Preps event. I can't believe it's only two months until the next one.

There is a lot to do, but I can't wait to give away more than $30,000 in scholarships and prizes to almost 300 of the best high school students and athletes this area has to offer.

If you see a Best of Preps logo, don't overlook it. This year's event is going to be the biggest and best yet. You won't want to miss out.