The red carpet was literally rolled out for local educators at the Bartlesville Community Center Tuesday evening as the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation hosted the annual Teacher of the Year celebration in the style of the Academy Awards.

In front of an overflowing audience of parents, students and fellow teachers, dozens of local educators were applauded for their teaching service, ranging from five years all the way up to 45 years.

Courtney Gagan, a seventh grade Madison Middle School teacher, walked away with the Bartlesville Public School District's coveted Teacher of the Year award.

“I'm really shocked and just so grateful,” said Gagan, moments after receiving the recognition.

She's been teaching language arts for nine years, and more than half of that has been spent in the classrooms at Madison.

BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley introduced Gagan as the Teacher of the Year and pointed out that it was Gagan's idea to start the district's first ever agriculture program, which has received wide community support and will start in the 2019-2020 school year.

Gagan said her students, fellow teachers, and administrators in the district bring joy to her job every day.

“It's an honor, and I'm just kind of speechless right now,” she said.

After being named Bartlesville Teacher of the Year, Gagan received two Southwest Airline tickets to anywhere in the country from Spears Travel.

Gagan said she's excited about taking a trip but will let her daughter decide the destination.

Gagan will go on to Oklahoma City later in the year, where she will be a candidate for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Ranch Heights first grade teacher Alexis Lewis was named the Rising Star Teacher. The award recognizes a teacher new to the profession that has exemplified excellence in their entry years of teaching.

Other educators recognized include Eliot Smith, state assistant principal of the year, and Leslie Sexson, winner of this year's Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation award.

The Community-Wide Coordinating Committee activated during last spring's school suspension and organized by Public Education Advocates for Kids (PEAK) received the Friends of Education Award from the Bartlesville Education Association.

Maria Gus was emcee for the ceremony with Clint Musslewhite partnering with her on the red carpet. The presenting sponsors for the event were Arvest Bank and Patriot Chevrolet-Buick.