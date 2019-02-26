FOX— Following another electric season in class A, the South Central Conference hosted its All-Star game Monday night in Fox.

In a star-studded affair, the away all star sdefeated the home all stars 49-43.

Coaches from the conference cast their votes, giving recognition to the girls that stood out for their teams.

The first team All-Stars were Bree Phelps and Jada Newhouse of Fox, Kyra Shelton and Maci McCage of Thackerville, Kyndalin Byrd and Sydney Kovar of Bray-Doyle, Kamryn Sampson of Springerm Miracle Pearson of OSD, Harli Garrett of Paoli and Jaleigh Durst of Turner.

The all star second team featured Ryan RedElk and Maggie Shannon of Maysville, Kailee Lathum of Springer, Tallie Tynes and Miranda Crespo of Turner, Brianna Baxter of Paoli, Kailey Early of Bray-Doyle Jacey Pawpa of OSD, Avery Hoggard of Fox and Emma Wilson of Thackerville.

The two teams were split in half, with Shelton, McCage, Sampson, Pearson, and Durst representing the away team starters. The home team had Phelps, Newhouse, Byrd, Kovar and Garrett as its starters.

The home coach was Jordan Frazier of Marysville and the away coach was Ron Sutter of Springer.

The first quarter saw a close game, with the home team taking an early 13 -11 lead. Newhouse and RedElk led the way for the one team in scoring, each scoring five in the quarter. For the away team they were led by Shelton who scored five.

The second quarter saw a scoring outburst from the away all-stars. Led by Pearsons three points, the away all-stars outscored the home team 17-9 to take a 28-22 lead heading into halftime. The home team was lead by Byrd’s four points in the quarter.

After halftime, the away team continued to extend its lead, outscoring the home all-stars 13-11 in the quarter to enter the final period up 41-33. Pawpa and Lathum led the away team in scoring, each hitting a three pointer in the quarter. Phelps led the home team, scoring four in the quarter.

In the fourth the home all-stars outscored the away all-stars 10-8, but could not overcome the deficit. Newhouse and Shelton had a game-high 11 points. Phelps was named MVP of the South Central Conference.