The Grove Ridgerunners 58-41 loss to Catoosa on Thursday, Feb. 21 ended their season.

After losing against Miami the previous Friday in the District game, the game against Catoosa was an elimination game for both Grove and Catoosa.

The Matchup was part of Consolation Bracket D in in the Oklahoma Class 4 Playoffs. The Ridgerunners finished their season with an overall record of 8-15.

The Ridgerunners started out strong against Catoosa. Senior Chat Hayes hit a 18-foot jumper off two dribbles to his right to start the scoring for the Ridgerunners.

On the next possession, fellow senior Zane Knox found Hayes on top of the key for a wide open three-pointer and three more Ridgerunner points. Hayes’ three put the Ridgerunners up 5-2 giving them their first lead of the day.

With the score tied 5-5, Knox stole an errant pass at center court and took it down for a layup and the second Ridgerunner lead of the game 7-5.

After a made three-pointer for Catoosa, and down 8-7, Hayes dribbled baseline with his left hand and was able to sneak a bounce pass through the lane to Braden Pittman who moved across the lane to his left making a paint shot giving the Ridgerunners their final lead of the day 9-8.

The Ridgerunners went on to shoot just under 30.0 percent the rest of the way while Catoosa seemed to hit every shot they took including 8 three-pointers. Catoosa ended up shooting 53.7 percent. Grove only hit three three-pointers which is usually a staple in their offense.

With the Ridgerunners shooting percentage so low, they needed to find a way to get extra possessions through both offensive rebounds and steals.

They were able to force 19 turnovers finding some extra possessions there but were not able to get the offensive rebounds they needed grabbing just 8 compared to 25 defensive rebounds from Catoosa. Those extra possessions they stole were lost and they just didn’t have enough extra shots to overcome the low percentage.

Knox had the biggest play of the game with a two-handed tip dunk off a missed layup. He also lead the team with 16 points. He also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 6 steals.

Hayes had productive game putting up 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Pittman had 7 points, 1 rebound, and 2 steals.

Aason Cross had 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots.

Colin Rowton had 1 rebound and 2 steals.

Wrangler Beal had 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Greg McCurdy had 1 rebound, 1 assist, and a team high 7 defensive deflections. A deflection is a tipped pass that doesn’t always end up in a steal.

Hank Hacker had 1 steal.

Trent Beal had 1 deflection.

Colin Craig played 8 minutes but did not record a countable stat for the Ridgerunners.