It is a big week for Caney Valley students who show livestock. The Washington County Junior Livestock Show will be held on Thursday and Friday. All species are to be at the fairgrounds on Wednesday by 7 p.m. Animals who make the premium sale will exhibit their animal on Saturday night. Buyer and members of the community are invited to attend the show and the premium sale. These kids work very hard all year and for many this is the grand finale with their market animal for the year. Best of luck to all participants.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce has set the date for the annual Chamber of Commerce Celebration and Auction for 6 p.m. March 29. It will be held at Happy Hill Church. The keynote speaker will be Kevin Hern. The chamber is excited for him to share his exciting story. This will not be a political speech. This fundraiser supports events throughout the year such as the Caney Valley senior scholarships, the annual ice cream social, children’s Christmas party, the Senior Center and much more. Tickets for the evening are $15 and will be available for purchase by March 1 through Ashley at American Bank of Oklahoma or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. If you would auction item, please contact Lester or Ashley.

Summertime is perfect for a Classic Car Show and Poker Run. The first annual Freedom Car Show and Poker Run will be held June 1. Proceeds will be used by the Fisk Leffler American Legion Auxiliary Unit 334 to build the Richard E. Cook Memorial Park just north of the Legion. They hope to have a pavilion, picnic tables, benches and such to create a family-friendly atmosphere for the citizens of the Caney Valley Community. If you would like to donate to this cause, please contact Courtney Gagan at 405-834-6565. Stay tuned for more information.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently, the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch. The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.