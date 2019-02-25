Gina Armstrong (at right) was named the Realtor of the Year during a recent event at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Gina is a Sales Associate with Keller Williams Green Meadows and has served on the Board of Directors for 4 years and President for 2018. She has been a realtor for more than 20 years. Natalie Arnett (at left) is a Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Benchmark Realty in Shawnee and made the award on behalf of the Shawnee Board of Realtors. Natalie was Realtor of the Year in 2013.