Charles “Roger” Eiland, age 80, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Grove, survived by wife of 40 years, Patricia Eiland. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral and Cremation Services.
