Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to a total of 1,722 students this past fall, including 1,114 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Among the graduates, eight are from the greater Shawnee area. They are:
• Timothy J. Alonzo, management major
• Sierra Brooke Beauford, agricultural communications major
• Molly Sherie Frisby, art major
• Jamie Hileman, psychology major
• Samuel C. Smith, computer engineering major (Cum Laude)
• Emily Stobbe, human development and family science major
• Lacie Faye Underwood, agricultural economics major and animal science major
• Andrew R. Watts, management major (Magna Cum Laude)