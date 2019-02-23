The Shawnee Educational Foundation is pleased to announce Senator Ron Sharp as the 2019 recipient of its annual Hall of Fame Award. The award will be formally presented at the Shawnee Educational Foundation Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Geiger Center on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University at 6:30 pm.

After graduating from Southeastern State University with a BSE in Social Studies Education with minors in Business and Journalism, Senator Sharp spent his entire teaching and coaching career in Shawnee Public Schools. In his teaching career, he taught Advanced Placement U.S. Government, American History, Civics, World History, Geography, Oklahoma History, Sociology, Economics. He also served as coach for the Varsity Boys and Girls Tennis teams. He has been recognized as Teacher of the Year by Shawnee High School, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Masonic Order. His tennis teams won a total of 20 conference championships.

Mr. Sharp retired from his distinguished career in teaching after being elected to serve as an Oklahoma State Senator for District 17 in 2012. Even though he left the classroom, he still managed to make education a priority. During his tenure in the Oklahoma State Government, he has been selected as Oklahoma Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Rural Educational School Superintendents, the Oklahoma Construction Industries Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

One of Mr. Sharp’s nominators praised his contributions both the education and service: “It was such an honor to see how his former students received him and conveyed their love and appreciation for his influence on them in the classroom [while campaigning for the state senate]. Their stories told of his classroom knowledge, how he could make History and Government interesting, and his sincere desire to help them become responsible contributing citizens in our society.” The Shawnee Education Foundation is happy to recognize Senator Sharp’s contributions to Shawnee’s schools and community.