Sharon K. Simpson-Cutshaw, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Shawnee, with close friends at her side.

Sharon was born in Lubbock, Texas, on July 24, 1953.

Among her varied jobs in the past, she worked as a cocktail waitress, pet store owner, and long distance truck driver. In that Sharon’s body weight fluctuate between 89 and 115 pounds, it was told she that she would stand up in her truck to steer a turn. She demonstrated that kind of grit and tenacity regardless of her job at the time. In her final employment, Sharon worked for 17 years at Angelic Family Hospice as receptionist/office manager. The management and staff are deeply saddened by her loss and she will surely be missed.

Sharon’s final services with be performed by Brown’s Family Funeral Home.