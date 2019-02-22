McLOUD – McLoud was unable to keep pace with Berryhill, losing 36-32 Thursday afternoon.
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter. McLoud's Cheyenne Banks led the Lady Redskins with six points and four rebounds in the quarter.
Berryhill managed to take a 19-16 advantage at intermission.
In the first half, the Lady Redskins hauled in 11 rebounds, five coming on the offensive end. Banks had a team-high three offensive rebounds through two quarters.
Brooke Hutchings scored 17 of 19 Berryhill points in the first half.
Berryhill extended their lead to 24-18 early in the third quarter.
McLoud trailed 26-22 at the emd of the third quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, Makyna Higdon made it a two-point game with a five-foot jumper. Coach Doug Armstrong used a timeout at 4:59 and the Lady Redskins trailed 28-26.
Banks finished with a team-high 16 points. She also hauled in seven rebounds and recorded one block.
The Lady Redskins struggled from the charity stripe, making 3 of 11 at the line.
McLoud ends its season with a 10-14 record
Boys
The boys struggled against Berryhill, losing 49-31.
Tristan Crook was in foul trouble much of the contest, but finished with 17 points, 13 coming in the second half.
At halftime McLoud trailed 22-15.
The Redskins were outscored 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Hadl finished with three points and five rebounds in his final game as a Redskin.