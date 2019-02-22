McLOUD – McLoud was unable to keep pace with Berryhill, losing 36-32 Thursday afternoon.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter. McLoud's Cheyenne Banks led the Lady Redskins with six points and four rebounds in the quarter.

Berryhill managed to take a 19-16 advantage at intermission.

In the first half, the Lady Redskins hauled in 11 rebounds, five coming on the offensive end. Banks had a team-high three offensive rebounds through two quarters.

Brooke Hutchings scored 17 of 19 Berryhill points in the first half.

Berryhill extended their lead to 24-18 early in the third quarter.

McLoud trailed 26-22 at the emd of the third quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Makyna Higdon made it a two-point game with a five-foot jumper. Coach Doug Armstrong used a timeout at 4:59 and the Lady Redskins trailed 28-26.

Banks finished with a team-high 16 points. She also hauled in seven rebounds and recorded one block.

The Lady Redskins struggled from the charity stripe, making 3 of 11 at the line.

McLoud ends its season with a 10-14 record

Boys

The boys struggled against Berryhill, losing 49-31.

Tristan Crook was in foul trouble much of the contest, but finished with 17 points, 13 coming in the second half.

At halftime McLoud trailed 22-15.

The Redskins were outscored 16-4 in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Hadl finished with three points and five rebounds in his final game as a Redskin.