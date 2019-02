Shawnee resident Faye Copeland, 87, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Shawnee.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service.

The family will be at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, to visit with friends and family.