A Shawnee attorney who was arrested a year ago and charged in Cleveland County District Court with harboring a fugitive has waived her right to a preliminary hearing, according to updated court records.

Shelley L. Levisay, 32, is charged with the single felony count and her next court date for arraignment is now scheduled April 10 in Cleveland County.

Levisay is accused, from Dec. 29, 2017 to Jan. 24, 2018, of harboring, equipping, aiding or assisting Adrian David Ray Gerdon, who had an outstanding warrant of arrest in Pottawatomie County. The filing shows Gerdon had previously been found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, with the harboring charge alleging Levisay provided Gerdon with supplies and access to a vehicle so he could escape arrest.

Gerdon was apprehended at a travel trailer in the Newalla area.

