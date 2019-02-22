The Delaware County Commissioners approved changing the speed limits to two areas in Delaware County.

The move came during the Tuesday, Feb. 19 commissioner's meeting.

The speed limit for a three mile stretch of a dirt road on 530 Road from US 412 to the county line in District No. 3 was deceased from 45 mph to 25 mph and the speed limit on a three-mile stretch of highway on 540 Road was raised from 45 mph to 55 mph.

The commissioners said the decrease in speed is south of Leach schools and the increase in speed is for an area south of the community of Leach.

The commissioners were also updated on the Solid Waste Authority.

“The audit is done and it went well,” said David Morris, Solid Waste Manager. “The next audit is in June.”

Morris said they should be getting a new Packer truck this week.

In financial business, the commissioners approved an intrafund transfer of $996, 517.97 from the Use Tax account to its Maintenance and Operations account. They also transferred $2,500 from the County Assessor’s Government Travel account to its Assessor Travel account and paid a $1,092 invoice from the Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau.

The commissioners also approved a $2,346.76 error correction transfer from the courthouse security fund to the sheriff service fee fund.

Also approved was the current list of officers for District No. 2. They are: Russell Martin and Mike Kirby, requisitioning; Stan Weaver and Josh Williams, receiving and inventory. Weaver was also approved as first deputy/chief foreman.

The commissioners also approved:

• Renewed Planned Maintenance Agreement with Clifford Power.

• Pro-rated agreement with Idemia, a fingerprint scanning service, and Leadsonline, LLC, for the sheriff’s department.

• Forward to the district attorney’s office a foreclosure action, Everett Leroy Salyers, et ux, plaintiffs, vs. Unknown heirs, successors and assigns of Fred J. Miller, dec’d, et. al., Defendant’s; Case No. CJ-2019-11.

• Agreement to work on private property owned by Marvin Bishop in District No. 3.

The next meeting is 9 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at the Delaware County Courthouse in the Commissioners’ Public Meeting room.