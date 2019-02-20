Brrrr! I hope everyone was stocked up on warm soups and lots of sweets for the cold we experienced last weekend. There was no school on Monday, and teachers were engaged in professional development activities.

The annual spelling bee was Tuesday in the new gym for students in grades 3-8. The two finalists will compete in the county spelling bee on March 6 in Hominy.

Spring pictures are Friday. Brochures will be sent home.

The senior class will be serving a barbecue sandwich, chips, and a drink on Friday for $7. Orders are to-go only and will be available in the cafeteria. They are raising money for their senior trip.

We are excited to announce that we have a junior high and high school track team this year. It has been several years since Wynona students have participated in track. The schedule will be announced soon, and I hope you are able to go cheer them on.

Another exciting and new activity for the junior high and high school students being implemented this spring is trap shooting. Mr. Powell and Mr. Troy have both been trained to teach students about this program. Students will learn safety first in the gym with blanks, and then begin shooting skeet. They will travel and compete against other schools.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has provided us with a gun safe, skeet, and other equipment. Students will not be allowed to bring guns or ammunition to the school. Those items will be provided for them and locked in the gun safe in a secure area during the school day.

During the practices at school, for every five students, an adult will be supervising. In addition, Wynona Chief Copeland, as well as school resource officers Mike and Tom have offered to attend as time allows them to. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact Mrs. Shulanberger at 918-846-2467.

It is very important for students to practice reading and math skills at least 20 minutes a day. They and their teachers are working diligently everyday to increase their skills. If your child has access to the Internet, they can always practice skills on Study Island, Wowzers, or Exact Path. State testing is just around the corner.

The third quarter attendance incentive is going to eat pizza and bowling. In order to receive an invitation, a student cannot have more than one unexcused absence and no more than one tardy. The time frame is Jan. 14- March 13. The trip will be on March 15. Don’t forget, every three tardies count as an absence. Breakfast is served from 8-8:20 a.m. Class begins at 8:30 a.m.

Wynona Yellow Jackets are continuously working on positive behavior, always be respectful, responsible and kind.

We currently have a vacant seat on the Wynona School Board. If you are interested in becoming an active member of the board, please contact Mrs. Shulanberger. The requirements are: age 18 or over, must have diploma, live in our district, and be a registered voter for at least the last 6 months in our district. Board meetings are the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the administration office, in the board room. A requirement of a board member is to earn 12 points during the school year by attending conferences.