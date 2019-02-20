SYRIA

US-backed militia

evacuating civilians

AMMAN, Jordan (TNS) — A U.S.-backed militia has sent trucks to the edge of Islamic State’s dwindling territory in eastern Syria to evacuate hundreds of civilians as well as surrendering fighters, many of them foreign-born, commanders said Tuesday.

About 200 families remain trapped in Islamic State’s last remaining slice of territory in eastern Syria, the United Nations said Tuesday, as sporadic clashes continue between the extremists and a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern for the families, including many women and children, trapped in the village of Baghouz, near the Iraqi border.

“Many of them are apparently being actively prevented from leaving by ISIL,” Bachelet said, using an acronym for the extremist group, in a statement released Tuesday.

They “continue to be subjected to intensified air and ground-based strikes by the U.S.-led coalition forces and their SDF allies on the ground.”

An SDF spokesman said in a phone interview Tuesday that Islamic State had snipers shooting at those fleeing and had mined the road out of the enclave.

“The battle isn’t over yet. There are skirmishes every now and then, and we don’t know how long it will take to evacuate all the civilians,” said Adnan Afrin.

“But when battles intensify in other fronts, civilians are then able to escape and reach SDF forces.”

— Los Angeles Times