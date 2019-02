Ardmore

Henry F. Hunt, of Norman, 92, retired SWBell Telephone, died Feb. 18, 2019. Services are pending. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)



Kingston

Paul Junior Elcyzyn, 92, died Feb. 17, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Watts Memorial Chapel in Madill. Interment will be at Lark Cemetery. (Watts)



Sulphur

Miguel Munoz, 81, died Jan. 7, 2019. Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)