Winter weather advisories in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The National Weather Service says a storm system could produce snow and ice in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Tuesday through Wednesday morning for parts of western Texas, much of Oklahoma and into northwestern Arkansas.

Up to three inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice are possible in the region.

The storm could also bring heavy rain to eastern Arkansas, where many rivers are just starting to fall following heavy rains.

The weather service says 6 to 8 inches of rain is possible in eastern Arkansas, where up to 6 inches fell in recent days.

•••

University of Oklahoma regents to discuss investigation

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have scheduled a special meeting to discuss an undisclosed "personnel investigation."

An OU news release says regents will go into executive session Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The meeting is closed to the public.

The subject of the meeting was not disclosed, but the university announced Feb. 13 that it had hired a law firm to investigate "allegations of serious misconduct."

The Oklahoman newspaper, citing unnamed sources, has reported that the investigation involved former OU President David Boren. The Associated Press was not able to confirm that.

An attorney for Boren says Boren denies any inappropriate behavior during his more than 20 years as OU president and described the probe as a "character assassination."

Boren, 77, is a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. Senator.

•••

Oklahoma bill to classify abortion as murder won't be heard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill that would classify abortion as murder in Oklahoma law apparently will not be heard in the state Legislature.

The bill by Republican state Sen. Joseph Silk was assigned to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

Committee Chairman Sen. Jason Smalley, a Republican, told The Oklahoman that he opposes abortion, but does not want the bill to go forward because he believes it is likely to be ruled unconstitutional.

During a rally last week at the state Capitol by supporters of the proposal, Silk said Republicans were "protecting the abortion industry."

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, also a Republican, allows committee leaders the leeway to hear whatever legislation they want.

Treat said he also opposes abortion, but agrees with Smalley and said losing a legal challenge would "hurt the pro-life movement."

•••

Trial of Oklahoma man on bomb plot charges is in recess

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The federal trial of a man on charges of planning to detonate a bomb outside an Oklahoma City bank is in recess because of Presidents Day.

Prosecutors say Jerry Varnell planned to detonate a vehicle bomb Aug. 12, 2017, but the FBI learned of the plan and an undercover agent posing as someone who could help construct the device provided inert materials.

Varnell has pleaded not guilty and defense attorneys say he was entrapped.

An FBI informant testified last week that he agreed to work with the FBI because he feared innocent people would be hurt. Brent Elisens said he was paid about $23,000 for his cooperation.

The trial has been in recess since Friday and is to resume Tuesday morning in federal court in Oklahoma City.

•••

Oklahoma, Arkansas towns among finalists for makeover

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Towns in Oklahoma and Arkansas are among six finalists for a small business makeover program on the reality show "Small Business Revolution - Main Street."

Durant, in southern Oklahoma, and Searcy, in north central Arkansas, among the towns competing for $500,000 marketing support and business advice from show host Amanda Brinkman and co-host Ty Pennington.

Duncan is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City while Searcy is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Through Feb. 19, the public can visit SmallBusinessRevolution.org to see a brief video and vote. Votes can be cast from each email address a person has once each day voting is open.

The other finalists are Corsicana, Texas; Camas, Washington; Canon City, Colorado; and Washington, North Carolina.

•••