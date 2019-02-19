Tecumseh's Tyler Bingham was the runner up in his regional and Shawnee qualified two wrestlers for state while two more were one match away.

Prague's Tanner Gregory is making a return appearance at state after becoming the first Prague wrestler to qualify last year and McLoud is sending three wrestlers to the big house.

Top individual results at this weekend's regional tournaments included:

• Tyler Bingham was the runner up in the 170-pound weight class in the 4A West Regional. Bingham got two straight pins and a 5-2 decision over a Weatherford wrestler before falling to Tuttle's Dustin Plott who is now 47-1 on the season. Bingham is 32-7 heading into the state meet. He should get a good draw as a Regional runner-up.

• Tanner Gregory of Prague took 3rd in the 3A West 126-pound division. Gregory pinned his first two opponents before losing in the semifinals to the eventual regional champ. He bounced back for a 3-1 win in the third-place match.

• Caleb Namahpeah of Shawnee qualified for state in the 113-pound class with a 4th place finish. Namahpeah lost 10-8 to Garrett Washington from Bixby in the first round. But he won five straight matches to capture 4th place.

• Jordan Lomeli of Shawnee also qualified in the 120-pound class with a 5th place finish. Lomeli won with a pin in the first round and lost in the second. He won three more matches to squeeze into the state tournament.

• Jose Cervantes of Shawnee in the 138-pound division and Lane Williamson of Shawnee in the 195-pound class each just missed the state tournament with 6th place finishes.

• McLoud had three wrestlers win 5th place and qualify for state.

Elijah Reece at 120, Hunter Lowe at 152 and Denzel Harris at 220 all qualified for the Redskins.

• Ryder Kinsey also claimed 6th place in the 113-pound division for Tecumseh to just miss advancing.