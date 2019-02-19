Jordan Severin Davis, age 37, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born April 4, 1981 in Lawrence, Kansas to Johnnie Lee Davis and Julie Ann Hultgren-Davis. Jordan graduated from Free State High School, The Class of 1999. He loved to entertain people all around him. He never met a stranger with his charming ways. Jordan loved to play Pool and was a Semi Pro Pool Player. He was a member of his local Pool League and developed a lot of trick shots. Over the years he won many Pool Tournaments including the ultimate, He was the Champion of the Midwest 9 Ball Championship in 2009 and he also played in the National Tournaments in Las Vegas. Jordan loved to mentor young Pool Players and enjoyed teaching them to play smart and shared some of his trick shots along the way. He was known throughout Kansas City, MO for his Fiber Optic Skills. He was an Independent Mechanic and loved helping others fix their cars. Jordan was also very good at detailing vehicles. He loved to travel. He has been all around the United States, England, France, Italy, Greece and Turkey. He also loved coming back home to visit his family in Oklahoma every summer to play and swim at the river and especially during Cruise Night. Jordan shared with his family and friends that the upmost greatest accomplishment in his life was his children, Quinton and Kennedy. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Forrest and Vernal Hultgren and Bessie and Quinton; cousins, Kendall Kirby and Stevie Lee Davis; fur babies, Dakota and Silas. He is survived by his significant other, Heather Conley of Lee's Summit, Missouri; son, Quinton C. Davis of Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter, Kennedy Davis of Lee's Summit, Missouri; mom, Julie Davis of Lee's Summit, Missouri; dad, John Davis of Jay; sister, Jill Roper and husband Drew of Commerce, Georgia; his fur babies, Rocky and Daisy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Jordan's Wake.

Service will be held on Wednesday, 6 p.m., February20, 2019 at Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray St., Jay, OK 74346, followed by his family visitation to greet friends until 8 p.m. Jordan's Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., Piney Baptist Church, D4343 Rd., Jay, OK 74346 with Rev. Jess Jones Officiating. Burial will be held at O'Field Cemetery, Jay, Okla. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 W. Gray, St. Jay, OK 74346 with Shaunda J. Lawson, Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.