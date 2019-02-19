Janice Kay Chenoweth, a longtime resident of Welch, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday evening, February 17, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old.

She was born October 2, 1938 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Jesse Clifford Collins and Edith Lorene (Coats) Collins. She was a graduate of Welch High School. After high school, she attended the Miami Business College. On November 23, 1956, she married Wayne Wright “Tobe” Chenoweth in a ceremony at the Welch Christian Church.

She worked in the clerical field at Eastern State Hospital and then for B.F. Goodrich. She then served as the grade school secretary for Welch Public Schools before going to work at the Welch State Bank where she retired after 20 plus years.

She was a longtime, active member of the Welch Christian Church where she taught the Nursery class for many years. She sang in the choir and with a church quartet. Her family was her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending sporting events her grandkids were involved in.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Tobe, on February 5, 2000.

She is survived by three sons, Kelly Chenoweth and wife Jodie of Joplin, Todd Chenoweth and wife Jamie of Welch, and Tony Chenoweth and wife Barbara of Welch; a sister, Billye Able and husband Larry of Welch; nine grandchildren, Chris, Casey, Sam, Kyle, Jesse, and Kaiden Chenoweth, Lindsey Sjorlund, Christy Alsbury, and Doug Kerby; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Welch. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Welch Christian Church. Minister Jesse Burns will officiate. Grandsons will serve as casket bearers along with grandson in laws, Malachi Sjorlund and Dexter Alsbury. She will be laid to rest in the Welch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Janice with a donation to the Welch Christian Church P.O. Box 296 Welch, OK 74369 or the Welch Public Schools Enrichment Foundation c/o Welch State Bank P.O. Box 129 Welch, OK 74369.

Online condolences can be made at www.thomasfuneralhomewelchok.com

Services are by the Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Welch.