22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show

Preparations are underway for the 22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show set for Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main (Highway 59) in Grove.

New hours will debut at the show. The annual VIP night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and items from various other vendors and an array of food items, will kick off the event on Thursday night from 5 to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 8, will be free for military and those 65 and older. The cost for the VIP night is $15 per person.

To participate in this year’s show as a vendor, persons interested may contact Kimberly Dry at 918-786-2289 or kim@glaok.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Cranke, executive director, at 918-786-2289 or jay@glaok.com. For general information about the show, persons interested may visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.