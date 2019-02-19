CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, Kan. — A Niotaze man has been arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting Sunday evening near Peru, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

Travis W. Dixon, 43, was arrested by sheriff deputies at his home in Niotaze Sunday originally on a charge of driving under the influence. The KBI said Dixon was charged Monday with first-degree murder after the Sunday shooting death of 46-year-old Joe Corman of Peru.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Richard Newby said the sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the 800 block of Road 26 near Peru. Deputies responded with Sedan EMS and discovered Corman had been shot inside the home. Sedan EMS transported Corman to Sedan City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office contacted KBI for assistance approximately 15 minutes after the shooting call was received. Authorities quickly identified and located Dixon at his home in Niotaze approximately an hour after the shooting.

Newby said KBI agents, the KBI crime lab personnel, Chautauqua County Sheriff deputies and the Chautauqua County Attorney remained on the scene of the shooting overnight Sunday. Newby told the Examiner-Enterprise Monday that Dixon is the only suspect in the shooting.

A news release from the KBI said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released as of Tuesday morning.