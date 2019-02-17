Save the date.

This year's Shawnee Police Foundation banquet will be held Friday, March 15 at the Expo Center.

Several awards honoring officers will be handed out, including Officer of the Year.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets to the event are $30.

Corporate tables also are available and donations to the SPF also are accepted to allow as many officers to attend the banquet as possible.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the foundation, which provides equipment and other types of support to the police department.

Tickets can be purchased from any foundation member or in the Chief's office at city hall, 16. W. 9th. The last day to purchase tickets will be March 8.

For more information, call the chief's office, 405-878-1681.