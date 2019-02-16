US-177/US-270 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and lanes will be shifted at US-270B/Kickapoo Spur in Shawnee beginning Monday, Feb. 18 and continuing through fall 2019 for rehabilitation of the US-177/US-270 bridges over US-270B/Kickapoo Spur. US-270B/Kickapoo Spur will also be narrowed to one lane in each direction in this location.

Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route. The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $1.8 million contract for this project to PBX Corporation, of Sapulpa, in October 2018.