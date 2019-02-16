Two Seminole State College employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication during the monthly Seminole Chamber of Commerce Forum on Feb. 14. Assistant Professor of Nursing Laurel Gamble was honored as “Faculty Member of the Month” and Admissions Clerk and VA School Certifying Official Alec Daugherty was honored as “Classified Staff Member of the Month.”

The Seminole Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, along with the Lions Club and Blue Ribbon Realty, recognize SSC employees several times during Forum each year. Individuals are nominated from across the campus and chosen by SSC administrators to receive the honor.

Gamble completed her Associates of Applied Science at SSC in 2013 and then went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at St. Gregory’s University in 2016. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing in 2018 from Oklahoma Baptist University.

Gamble has worked for SSC since the fall of 2018. As an Assistant Professor, she teaches both in the classroom and in clinical settings. She is also the faculty sponsor for the Student Nurses Association chapter on campus. She is a member of the Faculty Senate, serves on the Faculty Senate Social Committee and serves on the Admissions Committee for Nursing.

“I love teaching. It is literally in my blood,” Gamble said. “I knew from a very young age I wanted to be a teacher. It was not until I grew up a bit that I found an equally evoking love for nursing.”

Gamble, her husband Heath and their son Brayden reside in Shawnee. She intends to earn her Emergency Nursing and Nurse Education national certifications within the next two years.

Daugherty graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, and then completed his Master of Arts in Communication at the University of Oklahoma in May 2017.

He began his role at SSC in Nov. 2017. His duties include helping students enroll, withdraw, processing incoming transfer credits from other institutions and assisting VA students. He also serves on a planning committee for an upcoming VA conference. Daugherty plays an integral role in graduation planning and preparation for the College. He is also a member of the Classified Staff Association on campus.

“I particularly enjoy working with my coworkers Sheila Morris, Stacey Foster and Beth Cabe,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty and his wife Tori reside in Shawnee. In his free time, Daugherty enjoys indulging his love of philosophy, which sees him reading and constantly engaging with lectures and debates online.