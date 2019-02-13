Services for Hubert Ira Lampkin, 86, will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Reverend Bruce Kirby officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the Chickasaw Nation Honor Guard will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6 till 7 p.m.

The son of the late William Ira and Hazel Viola Casey Lampkin, Hubert was born Sept. 22, 1932, at Lehigh, Okla., and passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at the Ardmore Veterans Center.

He and the former Alice Leora Woodell were married Sept. 30, 1952, and in October Hubert was called to serve our country. He served four years in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged October 1956.

Hubert was a truck driver and driver instructor. He owned and operated Lampkin Trucking for many years, where he and Alice traveled all over the United States. He was very proud of his Chickasaw heritage and was a member of the Nation’s senior community and the Chickasaw Warrior Society. After retiring from driving, he began raising cattle and continued until his health began to fail.

Hubert is survived by his children, daughters Hazel Darter and her husband Larry, and Sheila Lampkin; and sons, Donny and Danny Lampkin, and Hubert Lampkin and his wife Shelly; grandchildren, Amy Culbreath, Jonathan and Mark Vaughn, Kerry Lampkin, Kimberly Staton, Jeremy Ross, Stephanie Lee, Marc, David, James and Reanna Lampkin, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice on Jan. 20, 2016, daughter Barbara Ogle, grandson Trevor Cullins, brothers, Alfred and James Lampkin, daughter-in-law Jan Lampkin and son-in-law John Vaughn.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory




