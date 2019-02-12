A longtime source for improving mental fitness through the thousands of books it offers, the Tecumseh Public Library is helping members of the community with their physical fitness goals as well through a new upcoming series.

The library’s Boot Camp is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 and continuing twice weekly for six weeks through the end of March.

Either teens or adults of all fitness levels are welcome to attend and set and get good ideas and workouts for working toward their fitness goals. Each session will meet for one hour.

Registration in advance is required.

This project is being funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.