In their final regular season tournament of the year, the Plainview Indians wrestling team had just one day to make an impact in Pauls Valley on Saturday.

In their final regular season tournament of the year, the Plainview Indians wrestling team had just one day to make an impact in Pauls Valley on Saturday.

They made the most of their opportunity in a big way.

A total of four wrestlers managed to come away with medals in their respective weight classes from the one-day event with Nick Vercelli, Hunter Inselman, Lane Johnson and Blue Norman all earning places on the stand.

Next up for the Indians will be the regional tournament next weekend in Marlow, where the top five placers in each weight class will earn the right to go to the state tournament in Oklahoma City.

Vercelli managed to get second overall in the 120 pound weight class, while Inselman earned third at 145 pounds.

Johnson had a strong showing in the 170 pound weight class where he earned third overall, while Norman was also third in the 160 pound weight class.