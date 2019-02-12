The McLoud Public Library invites the community to take a positive step toward more healthy living in 2019 with its Healthy Heart Fair, being presented from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the McLoad American Legion Hall, across the street to the east of the library at 126 N. Main St.

This event will feature representatives from organizations with blood sugar screenings, foot checks and blood pressure screenings offered.

In addition, the library also will offer a variety of materials on a healthy heart lifestyle, healthy food samples and information on strokes and general medical advice.

All ages are welcome to attend, and no advance registration is required.

This is one of multiple healthy living activities the library is presenting in February, which also include a healthy living story time for young children and healthy cooking classes for both teens and adults.

For more information on any of the programs and services of the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.