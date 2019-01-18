A second sealed indictment, opened on Monday, Jan. 14, reveals more about the 10 felony counts filed against Delaware County attorney Winston H. Connor II and three others in Tulsa County District Court.

The charges against Loren Kristyn Sells, Andrea "Cissy" Johnson, and Chelsea Nance were filed by the 17th Multicounty Grand Jury on Nov. 16, 2018, and officials from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.

The three are charged with five felony counts including racketeering, pandering, unlawful proceeds, investment of proceeds from a pattern of racketeering or the collection of an unlawful debt, and use of a computer to violate the Oklahoma statutes.

If convicted, the charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, as well as fines up to $10,000.

The trio are out of jail after posting a $100,000 bond each.

Sells’ arraignment is set for 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, Johnson’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and Nance’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23, all in Tulsa County District Court.

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, said officials would not release any information concerning the charges.

“Our only comment is we aren’t going to comment on an ongoing investigation,” Gerszewski said.

About the charges

• Racketeering

On or between March 14, 2007 to June 7, 2018, the indictment alleges Sells, Johnson and Nance, along with other persons, participate in, directly or indirectly, a pattern of racketeering activity or collection of debt while employed or associated with multiple businesses including:

Swedish Relaxation Center, At Ease Massage, All Hands On, The Relaxation Corporation (doing business as At Ease), Hands on Resources (doing business as All Hands On), Hands On Operating, Inc., Wolverine Investments, WSB Investments LLC, 14th Court Corporation, NUCO Three LLC, Property Management & Consulting, K Property Management, and other unnamed business entities.

It states that the three also engaged in, or attempted, conspired, solicited, coerced or intimidated to engage in others in the other activities described as count 2 to 5 in the indictment.

The actions by the trio were "not isolated" or could be constituted as a "single event".

• Pandering For Prostitution

Between March 14, 2007 and June 7, 2018, the trio are charged with committing Pandering for Prostitution within Tulsa County.

The indictment states the trio "while acting in concert with each other" attempted to "encourage, induce or persuade various women with promises and common schemes" to become prostitutes and engage in prostitution.

• Unlawful Proceeds

The indictment states that between March 14, 2007 to June 7, 2018, the trio acted in concert to engage in transactions involving proceeds "known to be derived from an unlawful activity."

• Investment of Proceeds From A Pattern of Racketeering or the collection of An Unlawful Debt

The indictment indicates the trio, along with other persons, participated in a pattern of investment from racketeering or unlawful debt from March 14, 2007 to June 7, 2018.

The trio allegedly used the proceeds as principal in investment within the real estate market or the establishment of new enterprises.

• Using Computers To Violate the Oklahoma Statutes

The indictment indicates between March 14, 2007 and June 7, 2018, the trio allegedly committed the crime of using computers to "communicate, stored data in, or retrieved data from" for the purpose of using the computers to violate state statutes.