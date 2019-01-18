The

Oklahoma native Justin Nimmo, who joined the Power Rangers franchise in the mid 90s, is set to bring his knowledge of the show to the annual Pryor Creek Comic Con.

The event, now in its third year, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at 6 North Adair Street, in Pryor.

Admission is $5, with proceeds benefiting the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council. Children 10 and under are admitted free.

Nimmo portrayed the Silver Ranger during the Power Rangers in Space season. He was considered the "sixth ranger" during that series. He appeared in the second half of the season.

The father of two now lives in Purcell, Oklahoma, where he owns and operates "Just-In-Time," a rent to own business.

How it All Began

A graduate of Lexington (Oklahoma) High School, Nimmo was a state champion wrestler.

In the mid-90s he moved to California to pursue an acting career. His first professional job involved appearing in an Applebee’s commercial.

At the urging of his manager and agent, he tried out for an audition with the Power Rangers franchise.

"When I told my roommates and friends, they laughed," Nimmo recalled.

The first audition led to a second, and eventually Nimmo was called to a meeting with the producers which included Shuki Levy.

During that meeting, Nimmo said Levy flipped through his portfolio and asked a question, which may have changed the course of Nimmo's life.

"He saw a picture of where I was blond headed - because I was doing a lot of Brad Pitt look alike bookings," Nimmo said. "He asked 'will you bleach your hair again'."

Nimmo said yes, and the rest was history.

"It was the first time they had a Silver Ranger," Nimmo said. "My character's name was Vhane."

He filmed approximately 23 episodes in that season. Initially he had all of his shows on VHS tapes. He's since transferred them to DVD.

His episodes are available to watch on Netflix.

Joining the Comic Con circuit

Approximately two and half years ago Nimmo reconnected with a friend, Chris Lee, who was the Red Power Ranger during the same season.

Lee was traveling to Oklahoma for a gathering, and asked to meet up with Nimmo.

Looking back on the events now, Nimmo said Lee was preparing him to attend the signing at the Oklahoma City area comic store.

Since that fateful day, Nimmo has traveled around the world and across the United States, meeting fans at various events.

"I was really fortunate to get the role of a Power Ranger and to be part of such a huge franchise with such a large following," Nimmo said. "It's fun for us [the cast members] and fun for the fans."

In addition to Power Rangers in Space, Nimmo appeared in the movie Pleasantville with Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen and Reese Witherspoon.

He recalls the day on the residential area set, he heard the voice of Don Knotts come across the speakers.

He said that moment was one of his few time he became star-struck.

Looking ahead

Nimmo said he plans to keep attending Comic Cons, as long as the fans are receptive.

He has talked with producers about returning to the Power Rangers set in a variety of ways.

He said he would accept offers, if it didn't interfere with his business and family.

More about the convention

Other guest slated to attend include cosplayers Honor Lychee and Kyros Cosplay, Equinox comics creators, author Robert Soul of the Tulsa-based graphic novel "Ruined My Rhythm" and authors R.A. Jones, John Wooley, Gene DeRosa, Bradley Sinor and Sue Sinor.

Halsey exhibit

Jim Halsey, who built the largest country music agency in the world in Tulsa and currently manages the Oak Ridge Boys, will bring memorabilia and items from his archives to display in a new room this year. The exhibit is free, with the price of admission.

The Halsey exhibit (he has represented 29 Country Music Hall of Famers and 10 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers) will include signed guitars, gold and platinum records and items that will connect music to the comic culture.

Additional features

Panelists will include the cosplay guests, plus Dexter Nelson of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.

A cash-prize cosplay contest is part of the convention and a full-size Tardis, courtesy of Timelord Travel Agency, will be open for photo ops that will benefit Make A Wish Oklahoma.

"Celebrity" cars from the Oklahoma Star Cars group, including a Scooby Doo van and Ghostbusters vehicle, will be on site, weather permitting.

If You Go

For updates, persons interested may visit the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.