A sealed indictment, opened on Monday, Jan. 14, reveals more about the 10 felony counts filed against Delaware County attorney Winston H. Connor II.

The charges, which include solicitation for murder, racketeering, and pandering for prostitution, are among those issued but the 17th Multicounty Grand Jury on Nov. 16, 2018.

Connor, who was vacationing in Turks and Caicos at Club Med Turkoise, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Saturday, Jan. 12, as he re-entered the country at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Connor, 54, is a native of North Carolina. According to online records he was booked into the Mekenburg County Jail in Charlotte at 7:38 p.m., on Saturday.

Connor was scheduled to take part in a hearing concerning extradition back to Oklahoma on Monday afternoon, according to online records for the county. He is being held in Charlotte on $500,000 bond on “fugitive, extradition other state” charges.

A copy of the arrest warrant, obtained Saturday by The Grove Sun, indicates Tulsa County District Judge Kelly Greenough signed the document on Nov. 16.

At the same time Connor was taken into custody, law enforcement officials, including members of the Grand River Dam Authority Police, were observed executing search warrants at both his home and the Stockwell & Connor, PLLC, office in Jay.

The charges include the following: racketeering, assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery, solicitation for murder - first degree,pandering for prostitution, unlawful proceeds, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, witness tampering, unlawful communication with a convict, solicitation of prostitution and pattern of criminal offenses.

District 13 District Attorney Kenny Wright said the charges were pursued by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office after the results of a wiretap became known.

Wright said all wiretap applications for the state, regardless of the agency, are made through the state attorney general’s office.

He said the indictment, and subsequent arrest of Connor, came from an investigation initiated by and brought to the multicounty grand jury by officials from the attorney general’s office.

Because of the “highly confidential” nature of the grand jury process, Wright said he was unaware of the investigation into Connor and his subsequent indictment until the findings were made public on Monday.

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, said officials would not release any information concerning the charges.

“Our only comment is we aren’t going to comment on an ongoing investigation,” Gerszewski said.

Calls left for Connor’s lawyers, Paul DeMuro and Stan Monroe, by The Grove Sun were not returned as of press time.

Monroe told a reporter from the Tulsa World he was “surprised” by the charges, and the manner in which his client was taken into custody.

“We’ve known the investigation, at least part of it, had been going on for some time. But I haven’t seen the indictment,” Monroe told the Tulsa World Sunday. “He’s a lawyer. He’s not a flight risk. I thought the prosecutors would have given him the courtesy of turning himself in, but I guess it didn’t happen that way.

“I firmly believe in Winston’s innocence and I will do anything I can to help him.”

DeMuro echoed Monroe’s thought, issuing a statement to the Tulsa World on Sunday.

“This arrest is one of the most outrageous abuses of power I’ve seen in 23 years of practice.

“Winston is a longtime Oklahoma lawyer in good standing,” DeMuro said in the statement. “The state has known Winston is represented by counsel. Since the arrest warrant was issued, Winston has practiced in courts throughout the northeastern part of the state on a near daily basis.

“Winston is innocent and we will fight this tooth and nail.”