DelCo attorney Winston H. Connor II allegedly used his legal expertise to obtain services from prostitutes according to information filed Thursday, Jan. 17, in Delaware County District Court.

The information is part of two search warrant applications and returns, signed by Delaware County District Judge Barry Denney on Saturday, Jan. 12. The information sheds light on the 10 felony counts leading to Connor’s arrest.

Connor was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 12, as he returned to the U.S. from a Caribbean vacation. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement officials conducted simultaneous searches of his home and law office.

The affidavit for search and seizure warrant filed by Thomas Helm, a member of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, outlines how Connor allegedly used his “legal expertise to further the illegal operation” of the Loren Sells/Dennis Cousino criminal enterprises.

Connection to prostitution

In the affidavit, Helms states, based upon grand jury testimony, Connor “knew that the Sells/Cousino Organization was wholly a front for prostitution.”

The affidavit alleges Connor “on numerous occasions, engaged in acts of prostitution with employees” of the organization. He also allegedly handled or discussed legal matters with multiple women, who were allegedly prostitutes with the organization.

The women, according to the affidavit, included Chelsea Nance, who has since been charged, Sara Berger, who testified in front of the grand jury, and nine other women.

Berger testified before the grand jury, stating “Connor booked appointments to have sex with her.”

When Berger voluntarily provided her phone to law enforcement officials, a message dated April 14, 2014, was recovered from Berger to Sells, allegedly about Connor booking an appointment with Berger for prostitution.

During her testimony, according to the affidavit, Berger stated Connor “provided a sense of protection from law enforcement for the organized prostitution business.”

She also stated, according the affidavit, “it was known among the prostitutes at the massage parlors owned by Sells/Cousino to call Connor if any of them got into trouble.”

During a custody case involving the care of Berger’s child, Connor entered into the case as the attorney of record.

Berger’s testimony, according to the affidavit, stated she paid Connor a large sum of money for representation. Connor in turn, never required Berger to meet at his law office. Instead, the affidavit states he allegedly would meet her at Swedish Relaxation Center for prostitution services on an almost weekly basis.

Berger testified Connor would pay her “a much larger than usual fee for her prostitution services” and after that transaction was concluded, would discuss her case.

The affidavit alleges Connor was treated differently from other clients, and allowed to go through the back entrance and be personally escorted by Sells.

Berger testified Sells would go to great effort to keep Connor’s identity concealed. She would also “’comp’ the fee” for his appointments.

Berger’s testimony, according to the affidavit, stated “Connor would send people to her as a prostitute, including one time where Connor paid for the appointment.”

Berger testified “she believed they were clients of Connor and appeared ‘rough’ and possibly gang affiliated.”

The affidavit indicates Connor allegedly directed Berger to obtain “’roxies’ for one of his clients.” Roxy(ies) the affidavit continues, is the street name for the opiate derived pain killer known as Roxicodine.

The affidavit also indicates Connor knew “Berger had no other legal source of income and paid for her prostitution services, and at the same time, took monies from her in regards to legal representation.”

