A body, discovered late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 16, west of Langley has been unofficially identified as Mark Rogers.

Major Rod Howell with the Mayes County Sheriff's Office said the articles of clothing and other items found with the body are consistent with what Rogers was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Rogers, 61, has been missing since Dec. 25 from Lari’s ResCare, a mental health care facility west of Langley.

Howell said Rogers was discovered at approximately 4:21 p.m., Wednesday, near South 445 Road and Highway 28, west of Langley.

He said a definitive identification will come once officials with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office compare dental records and DNA.

Howell said Rogers' family has been notified of the possible identification as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

For 28 years, he was an advertising representative at the Miami News-Record, a sister publication to The Grove Sun and Delaware County Journal.