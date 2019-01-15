DelCo 4-H Share The Fun

The annual Share The Fun event for the Delaware County 4-H Clubs will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Grove Middle School Auditorium.

The event is designed to serve as a talent sharing activity that allows 4-H participants to have fun showcasing their talents while developing teamwork, leadership and skills of cooperation.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4332 or email teresa.martin@okstate.edu.

Winter Wonderland Tea Party

Volunteers at the Delaware County Public Library will host a “Winter Wonderland Tea Party” for children of all ages from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the library in Jay.

Children are encouraged to attend in their “Winter Wonderland” dress-up attire, but it is not required. Tea and fun will be provided.

The library is located at 429 South Ninth Street, in Jay. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8521.

Winter paint party

Members of the Brush and Palette Gallery will host a "Winter" themed Paint Party from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the gallery located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove.

Cost is $25 and supplies are furnished. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.