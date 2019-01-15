Officials with the Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (REC) are inviting area students to participate in its 2019 youth programs and in return receive some much-deserved recognition.

Essay Contest

REC officials are sponsoring two essay contests, as well as a college scholarship opportunity. Information can be found online at www.neelectric.com under the Community Services tab.

Interested individuals may request information by emailing clint.branham@neelectric.com or by phone at 1-800-256-6405, ext. 9340.

Youth Tour

REC officials will send four high school juniors from its service area on a week-long, all-expense-paid tour of our nation’s capital in 2019 as part of its annual Youth Tour essay contest.

Students in the eleventh grade and attend school within the cooperative service area of Mayes, Delaware, Craig and Ottawa Counties (or Chelsea High School in Rogers County) are eligible to enter this contest.

Youth Tour hopefuls may submit a written essay of 500 words or more on the topic: “Of The Seven Cooperative Principles, My Favorite Is...”.

Submissions must be received on or before March 8. Youth Tour winners will visit Washington, D. C., June 14-20.

Energy Camp

Four eighth-graders from the cooperative service area will take part in a week-long adventure at Canyon Camp near Red Rock Canyon in Hinton, Oklahoma, during the 2019 Energy Camp.

A winning essay will earn these eighth-graders an opportunity to take part in a fun and educational trip that comes around only once.

A written essay of up to 500 words on the topic: “What I Can Do To Save Energy” must be submitted by March 15. Energy Camp runs May 28-31.

College Scholarship

High school seniors whose parents or guardians are Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative members and who live in a household served by REC electric are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship.

Application deadline is March 15. Four winners will be selected. Scholarship applications are available upon request.

Classroom incentive

REC is encouraging area teachers to get involved and incorporate the essay contests into classroom curriculum.

If an instructor whose administration of an essay as part of classroom curriculum produces a contest finalist, he or she could be rewarded with as much as $200 toward the purchase of classroom materials or equipment.

For more information, persons interested may contact Clint Branham at clint.branham@neelectric.com or 1-800-256-6405, ext. 9340.