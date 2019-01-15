Northeastern A&M put an exclamation point on a big day when the second-ranked Norse routed No. 1 Clackamas (Oregon) Community College 31-9 in the final round of the NEO Duals Friday, Jan. 11.

NEO won all six of its matches on the long day in impressive style: 39-13 over Cloud County (Kansas) County College, 52-4 over Northwest Wyoming, 28-17 over Iowa Western, 27-11 Iowa Lakes, 43-6 Labette (Kansas) Community College, then beat Clackamas by 22 points.

The Norse jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Clackamas, then dropped two of the next three before rolling in the final five matches.

Clackamas also went 5-0 prior to the dual against the Norsemen, topping Neosho County (Kansas) Community College 48-9; Iowa Western, 28-8; Northwest Wyoming, 34-18; Northwest Kansas Tech, 38-15 (which had topped NEO to win the NWCA National Duals last Friday), and Iowa Central, 34-9.

“That was a good team, a phenomenal team,” Renfro said of the Tigers. “They are going to go back and get better. They’re wanting redemption.

“Six matches is a lot for any team. We couldn’t have beaten them on the first dual of the day, but we beat them head-to-head in the last dual of the day.

“That’s a long day for someone who flew halfway across the country to be here.”

Mason Naifeh and Boo Dryden picked up major decisions to give the Norse an 8-0 cushion before Elijah Ozuna pinned Xavear Cullors to slash the deficit to two.

Kendon Lee outlasted Marty Margolis III 14-13 in triple overtime (getting a takedown with 2.0 seconds remaining in the third 30-second OT period), but Joel Romero decisioned Zach Porter.

The Norse got bonus-point wins from Kyle Caldwell and Jacob Mintzmyer and closed out the dual with a decision by Alex Kauffman, a pin from Colben Dodson and a decision by Antonio Andrade.

“We had domination on top,” Renfro said. Mintzmyer accumulated 6:03 in riding time and Dodson had 5:33.

“For right now, our performance is not where I want it to be in about a month and a half, but its progressively getting there,” Renfro said. “We did better than last weekend. We got a lot of matches, but we didn’t score as many points as I would like to have had, but that’s what my job is: make them better.”

Mintzmyer and Kauffman won all six of their matches on the day while Naifeh, Dodson and Andrade were 5-0 and Lee 4-0.

“We put some different kids in the lineup and that’s a big pressure cooker for some of those kids that have never been in that situation before to have to overcome some things,” Renfro said. “Some of them did and some of them didn’t.

“Zach Porter (2-1) wrestled phenomenally well. Johny (Trowbridge, 2-1) at 57 wrestled pretty well. Kendon wrestled well at 49. We’re still trying to find some things out at 41 and 57 has a pretty good battle going on. At 74, Jacob Mintzmyer stepped up and did a great job.”

Complete results of the event are at trackwrestling.com.