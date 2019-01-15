ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 9 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons interested may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

WED. ONGOING

Taste of Grace

Taste Of Grace, a free soup outreach ministry, organized by members of Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday, at the church.

The event is designed to provide soup to anyone, no questions asked. No preaching, just "made from scratch soup."

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-4063. Trinity Baptist Church is located at Fourth and Main, Grove.

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - noon every Wednesday and Saturday (May to October) at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Cheryl Franklin, market manager, at beemanhollowfarm@gmail.com

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

Story time on Monkey Island

The story time at the J. Weber Lending Library on Monkey Island will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month, at the Port of Entry shopping center, just south of the intersection of Highway 125 and 85A, going towards Monkey Island.

The event will include a story time read by Joyce Weber, retired teacher and librarian, along with a craft related to the stories. For more information, persons interested may call 918-694-4518.

TUE. 01.15

Educational seminar on Medicare changes

An educational seminar, designed to serve as a Medicare 101 seminar, will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Delaware County Library in Jay.

Jeremy Janes, a certified Medicare insurance agent in Oklahoma, will present the session. It will include information on the new costs of Medicare coverage, new election periods and a time of questions and answers concerning the best use of A and B Medicare Insurance.

For more information, persons interested may call 903-826-0571.

DelCo Genealogical Society

Members of the Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the meeting room at the Grove Public Library. A board meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., prior to the main meeting.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month, except for July, August and December.

During this month's meeting, Marcia Johnson plans to discuss DNA issues. Participants are encouraged to bring a computer if they need help with their own DNA results.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in family history are encouraged to come and join the DCGS. Refreshments will be served.

THU. 01.17

Grove Chamber Business After Hours

The next Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 17, at Grand River Abstract and Title, 2100 South Main, Grove.

The event is designed for chamber members to network, build contacts and connect with other professionals in a relaxed environment.

The event is free for chamber members. For more information or to RSVP for the event, persons interested are asked to call 918-786-9079.

FRI. 01.18

DelCo 4-H Share The Fun

The annual Share The Fun event for the Delaware County 4-H Clubs will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Grove Middle School Auditorium.

The event is designed to serve as a talent sharing activity that allows 4-H participants to have fun showcasing their talents while developing teamwork, leadership and skills of cooperation.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4332 or email teresa.martin@okstate.edu.

FRI. 01.18 to 01.24

Upcoming Grove Chamber Ribbon Cuttings

The following ribbon cuttings have been scheduled by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Quality Fireplace & Stoves, 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18. 113 A St. SE, Miami.

• Compassionate Care, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, 240 East 3rd Street, Suite C, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

FRI. 01.18 to 02.02

Playmakers to present Silver Lining

Members of the Grove Playmakers will present Silver Lining, a play by Sandi Toksvig, beginning Friday, Jan. 18, and continuing until Saturday, Feb. 2, during select performances at the theatre located at 121 West Third, Grove.

Because the playwright for Silver Lining is a host on the Great British Baking Show, the event will kick off with a special bake off, beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18.

The bake off reception featuring bakers from Grand Lake area Women's non-profit social organizations will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the audience tasting. Votes will be by donation of at least $1 per vote, with each $1 representing one vote. Proceeds of the event will be split in half and benefit the Playmakers and the winning organization.

Groups may nominate a baker by leaving a message at 918-786-8950.

The production takes place at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, Tuesday, Jan. 22, Friday, Jan. 25, Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1 and 2. Afternoon matinee shows at 2 p.m., take place on Sunday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 27.

For more information, persons interested may contact The Playmakers at 918-786-8950, groveplaymakers@yahoo.com or groveplaymakers.com for reservations

SAT. 01.19

Cowskin Rural Fire Meeting

Members of the Cowskin Rural Fire Department will host the annual board meeting at 1 p.m., at Firehouse #1 located at 25891 South 655 Road, Grove.

The meeting is open to anyone living in the fire district.

Winter Wonderland Tea Party

Volunteers at the Delaware County Public Library will host a “Winter Wonderland Tea Party” for children of all ages from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the library in Jay.

Children are encouraged to attend in their “Winter Wonderland” dress-up attire, but it is not required. Tea and fun will be provided.

The library is located at 429 South Ninth Street, in Jay. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8521.

Winter paint party

Members of the Brush and Palette Gallery will host a "Winter" themed Paint Party from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the gallery located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove.

Cost is $25 and supplies are furnished. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

Grand Lake Audubon Eagle Watch

Members of the Grand Lake Audubon Society will host their annual Eagle Watch on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The carpool will leave at 6 a.m., from the Walmart parking lot behind Rib Crib. Breakfast will purchased by the participant during a stop in Arkansas.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, persons interested may visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com.

TUE. 01.22

DelCo Democrats to Meet

The Delaware County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the NEO-Grove Campus, 1201 NEO Loop, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may call Vicke Adams, county chairman, at 405-612-3791.

SAT. 01.26

Acrylic Class at Brush & Palette

Dolly Zarintash will host a acrylic painting class from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Brush and Palette Art Gallery in Grove.

The class is $25 per person. Supplies will be provided. The gallery is located at 18 West Fourth Street in Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

THU. 01.31

GHS Cow Week Donkey Basketball Tourney

Students from Grove High School will host a Buckeye Donkey Ball tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Grove Upper Elementary School Gymnasium.

The event, which includes match ups between the Grove Police and Grove Fire, GPS Teachers and Staff, and Grand Savings Bank and First National Bank, is designed to benefit this year's COW (Changing Our World) recipient, the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Center.

Game tickets are $8 at the gate, or $6 in advance.

For more information, persons interested may visit the organization's Facebook page www.facebook.com/COWWeek.

FRI. 02.01

Quilt guild to meet

The Grand Lake 'O The Cherokees Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 1, at the Grove Community Center, 102 West Third, Grove. The meetings are open to the public. Guild memberships are available for $20 per year.

This year's quilt show is set for July 19 and 20, at the Grove Civic Center. The theme is "My Oklahoma Home" and will include 14 categories ranging from the interpretation of "My Oklahoma Home" theme, to pieced quilts, appliquéd quilts, wall hangings and more. The show will also include a youth category for those 16 and under. The fee for non-members is $15 per entry.

For more information, persons interested may visit the guild's website at www.glocquiltguild.org.

SAT. 02.02

Colcord Chamber to meet

Members of the Colcord Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at First Baptist Church in Colcord.

For more information, persons interested may visit the group's Facebook page, or call 479-238-5079.

MON. 02.04

GLPS weather, forecasting seminar

Members of the Grand Lake Power Squadron (GLPS) will conduct a basic weather and forecasting seminar at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4, at the Grand Lake Association Visitors Center, on Highway 59, north of Grove.

This seminar, a must for boaters who have never taken a weather course, will help participants answer gain an understanding of the forces acting on their boat.

It will help participants understand the forecast and know what to expect regardless of the shape or size of their watercraft.

Topics in the seminar include: What causes weather, How weather systems move, Why winds blow, What clouds tell us, How storms and fronts create foul weather, Why fog forms, Where to get the best professional forecasts, How to refine them using your own observations.

Cost is $10 per person (check or cash). The training will last approximately two and half hours.

The GLA Visitors Center is located at 9630 US Highway 59, Grove. For more information, or to reserve a spot in the class, persons interested are asked to contact Bob Russell at robren95@aol.com or 918-787-9245 by Wednesday, Jan. 30.

WED. 02.06

DCREA to meet

Members of the Delaware County Retired Educators Association (DCREA) will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church in Jay.

The meeting will include a silent auction to raise funds for the scholarship fund. Sharlene Anderson and Sharon Law will serve as the hosts and greeters. The speaker is TBA.

For more information, persons interested may call Donna Kendrick at 918-864-6823.

FRI. 02.08 to 02.10

Grove Home, Garden Show

The 21st annual Home and Garden Show, sponsored by the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place Friday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

It's designed to give participants a centralized place to see ideas on how to renew or refresh their homes just in time for the spring season.

The show's public hours are 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10.

Admission is $3 per person per day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 16 and under are free, when accompanied by an adult.

A variety of presentations will also take place throughout the day on Friday and Saturday on topics ranging from energy efficiency to gardening tips. A silent auction will also take place.

For more information, or to reserve a booth space, persons interested may call 918-786-9079.

SAT. 02.09

GHS Cow Week CornHole Tourney

Students from Grove High School will host a CornHole Tournament beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the high school gymnasium to benefit this year's COW (Changing Our World) recipient, the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Center.

The competition is open to two-person teams, at a cost of $10 per person/$20 per team. The winning team will receive half of all earnings. Early registration will determine the team brackets.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-314-5952 or visit the organization's Facebook page www.facebook.com/COWWeek.

Benefit for Mason McCartney

A benefit for Mason McCartney, a 12-year-old area resident in need of extensive surgery to have his pancreas, spleen, appendix and part of his intestines removed, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at Cowskin Rural Fire Department.

The event will include a live auction, silent auction, drawings and a meal. Participants can choose their choice of a chili dog, frito pie or bowl of chili, with desert and a drink for $5.

Proceeds of the event will help offset McCartney's medical expenses and his family's travel expenses to the children's hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, or to donate items for the auctions, persons interested may call 918-257-9388.

MON. 02.11

Grand Lake Audubon to meet

Brandon Brown, biologist and Paddlefish/caviar coordinator, will share information about an international film crew who worked in Oklahoma on a film about the pioneers in ecology, during the monthly meeting of the Grand Lake Audubon Society at Trinity Baptist Church, Grove.

The meeting is free and open to the public. It takes place at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, at the church, located at Fourth and Main, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com.

TUE. 02.12

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months.

For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

A Gathering of Vets

A Gathering of Vets takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the CLC Building at First Baptist Church in Jay.

The meeting takes place on the second Thursday of each month, typically in the church's CLC Building, 503 North Fourth Street, Jay. Food will be available until it runs out.

The event is open to veterans and their guests. For more information, persons interested may contact Mary McQuoid at 918-801-6099.

TUE. 02.12

Make 1/Take 1 Quilt Workshop

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 12, members of the Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees Quilt Guild will host a "Make 1/Take 1" hands on workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month, in Room 4 of the Grove Community Center, 104 West Third, Grove.

The workshops are designed to allow participants to learn how to make a sewing or quilted item, making one to keep and another to donate to the Quilt Show Boutique set for the bi-annual quilt show July 19 and 20, at the Grove Civic Center.

This year's quilt show theme is "My Oklahoma Home" and will include 14 categories ranging from the interpretation of "My Oklahoma Home" theme, to pieced quilts, appliquéd quilts, wall hangings and more. The show will also include a youth category for those 16 and under. The fee for non-members is $15 per entry.

The quilt guild has embroidery and sewing classes at different locations during the month, informative programs during the meetings and hands-on classes after the meetings. Guild memberships are available for $20 per year.

The quilt guild meets at 10 a.m., the first Friday of each month at the Grove Community Center.

For more information, persons interested may visit the guild's website at www.glocquiltguild.org

MON. 02.18

FFA Chili Dinner/Auction

Members of the Jay FFA Alumni will host a chili dinner and silent auction from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, at the Jay High School Ag Building.

TUE. 02.26

DelCo Democrats to Meet

The Delaware County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the NEO-Grove Campus, 1201 NEO Loop, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may call Vicke Adams, county chairman, at 405-612-3791.

THU. 03.07 to 03.10

22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show

Preparations are underway for the 22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show set for Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main (Highway 59) in Grove.

New hours will debut at the show. The annual VIP night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and items from various other vendors and an array of food items, will kick off the event on Thursday night from 5 to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 8, will be free for military and those 65 and older. The cost for the VIP night is $15 per person.

Show sponsorships are currently being sought and that a limited number of 10x10 booth spaces will be available at this year’s show.

To participate in this year’s show as a vendor, persons interested may contact Kimberly Dry at 918-786-2289 or kim@glaok.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Cranke, executive director, at 918-786-2289 or jay@glaok.com. For general information about the show, persons interested may visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

SAT. 03.30 to 03.31

Grand Lake Renaissance Festival

The Fifth Annual Grand Lake Renaissance Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to dusk, Saturday, March 30, and 10 a.m. to dusk, Sunday, March 31, behind Park Hill Motel & RV Park, 438415 East Highway 60, Vinita.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-244-1887.

TUE. 04.09

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

FRI. 04.26 to 04.28

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

FRI. 05.31 to 06.01

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

TUE. 06.11

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

FRI. 06.21

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $80 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants.

Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org and at area banks.

TUE. 08.13

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

TUE. 10.15

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

TUE. 12.10

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.