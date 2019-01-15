Members of the Grand Lake Power Squadron (GLPS) will conduct a basic weather and forecasting seminar at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4, at the Grand Lake Association Visitors Center, on Highway 59, north of Grove.

The seminar will help participants answer the following questions: Are the winds too strong? What is a small craft advisory? and more.

The course is designed to help ensure the safety and comfort of those who venture out on the water.

This seminar, a must for boaters who have never taken a weather course, will help participants answer gain an understanding of the forces acting on their boat.

It will help participants understand the forecast and know what to expect regardless of the shape or size of their watercraft.

Topics in the seminar include:

∙What causes weather

∙How weather systems move

∙Why winds blow

∙What clouds tell us

∙How storms and fronts create foul weather

∙Why fog forms

∙Where to get the best professional forecasts

∙How to refine them using your own observations

Cost is $10 per person (check or cash). The training will last approximately two and half hours.

The GLA Visitors Center is located at 9630 US Highway 59, Grove. For more information, or to reserve a spot in the class, persons interested are asked to contact Bob Russell at robren95@aol.com or 918-787-9245 by Wednesday, Jan. 30.