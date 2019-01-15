Friday night was a tough game for the Lady Red as they got beat by the 5A #5 ranked Coweta on the road.

The final score was 43-29 Coweta.

The Lady Red couldn’t seem to get anything going in the first half shooting just 22.5 percent on the night and just 18.2 percent from the three-point line.

The Lady Red schedule does not get any easier when they get back into action on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Class 5 #4 ranked Pryor.

“Coweta had our number tonight,” said Lady Red head coach Richard Bassett. “You have to give them credit. They are a very good team. They did a great job against us.”

Elizabeth Cash scored the only two Lady Red points in the first quarter after she was fouled and made both free throws.

Cash finished with 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal.

The game stayed tied at 2-2 for nearly four minutes before Coweta was able to drop a three-pointer. The score was 8-2 Coweta at the end of the first quarter.

Rory Geer had the only two Lady Red points in the second quarter when she attacked from the right side and made a tough, contested layup. Geer lead the Lady Red with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

Even though they were struggling offensively, the Lady Red continued to play rock solid defense holding Coweta to just 19 points in the half.

Coming into the game, Coweta was averaging 56 points a game or 28 points a half.

By keeping the game low scoring, the Lady Red gave themselves a chance to catch up in the second half.

The Lady Red really picked up the pace of the game coming out of halftime. They had to have more possessions and more chances to score points to catch up.

The adjustment seemed to work as the Lady Red knocked in several quick buckets. After Teagan Dixon hit an elbow jumper, Jaden Redus knocked down a three, and Macee Barnes followed with another three, the Lady Red were down 29-17.

At that point, Coweta seemed to try to slow the game down offensively and extend better pressure on the shooters defensively because the Lady Red went ice cold again. The score was 34-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Redus hit another three-pointer in the fourth quarter assisted by Mikalle Pair. Redus ended up with 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

The Coweta lead stayed around 15 points for most of the rest of the game before they ended up with a 43-26 victory over the Lady Red.

Barnes ended up with 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Dixon had 2 points.

Pair ended up with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Elyssa Teel had 1 rebound.