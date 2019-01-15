The Grove Ridgerunners played Class 5A #15 Coweta at their place on Friday, Jan. 11.

The Ridgerunners lost 50-23. Their record is now 5-4 on the season. The team will now travel to Pryor to take on Class 5A #12 team next. That game is on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The Ridgerunners didn’t have much trouble with Coweta’s full court press most of the night but they did struggle against their half court man and their zone.

Coweta did a very good job of recovering and help side defense in this matchup creating contested shots all night for the Ridgerunners.

At the end of the first half the score favored Coweta at 26-12.

The tough shooting night continued for the Ridgerunners as they only scored 11 points in the second half. They finished on the wrong side of a 50-23 score.

“It was a tough game,” Ridgerunner head coach Zach Trimble said after the game. “Coweta played us very tough. Coweta is a tough place to win on the road. Now we have to move on and be ready for a good Pryor team.”

Chat Hayes and Aason Cross shared the scoring lead for the Ridgerunners with 6 a piece. Hayes also added an assist.

Zane Knox had 3 points and 1 assist.

Wrangler Beal had 3 points.

Colin Craig had 2 points on two free throws.

Braden Pittman had 1 point and 1 assist.

Logan Evans had 1 point.

Colin Rowton had 1 assist.